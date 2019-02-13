Solskjaer pulls no punches with Alexis Sanchez as he defends Pogba red

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded he was not a miracle worker after watching Alexis Sanchez toil his way through another disappointing Manchester United performance.

Second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe condemned the Red Devils to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash– leaving Solskjaer to lament a massive gulf in class between the sides.

United held their own in the first half but were forced into a reshuffle because of injuries just before the interval to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Sanchez was introduced at the beginning of the second half but was once again unable to impose himself as his struggles in a United shirt continued. Alan Shearer will probably be patting himself on the back right now.

After the match, Solskjaer was in no mood to pull his punches with the Chilean, saying: “I can’t do anything about Alexis Sanchez. When he plays he needs to find himself because we know there’s a quality player there.”

The caretaker boss also defended Paul Pogba, despite his dismissal for two yellow cards which rules him out of the second leg in Paris next month.

“Paul Pogba is trying to get his body across and Dani Alves is clever enough to put his foot in there. Paul wants to shield the ball, he’s unlucky.”

Solskjaer wasn’t too downbeat after the game though, and believes United still have a chance of progressing.

“Mountains are there to be climbed, you can’t lay down and say this is over. We will go there, play our game and improve from today.

“Today is a reality check for us.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has told United to put the defeat behind them with fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively up next.

He added: “You can’t feel sorry for yourself. Whoever feels sorry for themselves will not play probably against Chelsea.”

