Solskjaer pleased with ‘quality’ Man Utd display, praises Greenwood

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team were full of “confidence and quality” in their 3-0 win over Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice after Mason Greenwood’s opener to earn United the three points. They now sit in fifth place, just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

And Solskjaer was clearly pleased with his side’s performances, saying they did a number of things well to earn the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “It was full of confidence and full of quality as well. I think the boys played some exceptional stuff, it’s always hard to play against Brighton.

“We kept the ball well, we pressed well and I think we started really well. It was just [about] waiting for that moment to get a goal and Mason’s first was brilliant.”

Greenwood a “special kid”

Teenage striker Greenwood opened the scoring for United to set them on their way to the three points. Solskjaer has been calling for his strikers to score more goals, and he was full of praise for Greenwood post-match.

“He played fantastically. He’s a young kid, he’s a special kid and we know when he gets faced up [to goal] and looking forward he’s dangerous”, Solskjaer added.

“But I thought his hold up play his general play and his link-up play today was great [too].”

When asked if Greenwood’s goal was one he’d have been proud of during his playing days, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, definitely!

“He’s got a knack of that. He can go inside, he can go outside, he’s just as good with his right foot as his left foot. He’s developing into a fine player.”