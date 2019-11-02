Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he may have got his team selection wrong after Manchester United lost at Bournemouth.

United’s mini revival came to a shuddering halt after a superb solo goal from Joshua King earned Bournemouth a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

United had been seeking a fourth successive away win in the space of just 10 days to further ease growing pressure on Solskjaer.

But Cherries forward King, who began his senior career with United, condemned them to a fourth Premier League defeat of the campaign by neatly swivelling past Aaron Wan-Bissaka to volley home moments before the break.

The spotlight will once again fall on Solskjaer after he watched his team fail to build on quick-fire wins at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea in three different competitions.

Solskjaer told BT Sport: “We are disappointed but when you come to places like this you have to take control of the game. We did not and we could not get the goal.

“We were missing some quality at times. Maybe I should have started some others. I think we started the game well though so maybe that was not the case.

“We have to win games like this. We are disappointed. We have to look forward now though.”

On conceding, he added: “The first goal was always going to be important. Every time you concede a goal it is bad but we are disappointed with this. We had time to tackle on a couple of occasions.

“You have to say it was a bit of magic that won the game.”