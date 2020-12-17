Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said there were lessons to be learned from Manchester United’s win at Sheffield United.

Man Utd came from behind at Bramall Lane to claim a 3-2 victory thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford either side of a goal from Anthony Martial.

It restores them to winning ways and maintains their 100 per cent away record in the Premier League this season.

However, it wasn’t all straight-forward – and Solskjaer knows they need to iron out some of the mistakes that nearly crept into their game.

“It could have been more comfortable,” he admitted. “We were a little sloppy at 3-1 up.

“The corner that led to the second [Sheffield United] goal wasn’t a corner but when it goes in it was really difficult because they are a handful.”

Solskjaer continued by praising his players for dealing with the physical nature of the match, and letting their qualities shine through for their goals.

“I thought all three goals were excellent,” he said. “I wanted to test them here today, we knew it was going to be a physical test.

“The fight, we are going to get kicked. It is one of these games the boys will learn from.

“We need to sort the home form. It is not like it is home and away with these conditions without fans. We should be more used to the Old Trafford pitches than these pitches.”

Man Utd will face the Premier League’s other team from Yorkshire next, as they reignite hostilities with rivals Leeds United.

Solskjaer warned their opponents to be up for the challenge, as his side will be prepared.

“Sunday is a massive game,” he said. “We have been waiting for years and we will be ready for it.”

‘Good, bad and ugly from Henderson’

Thursday’s game marked a return to Bramall Lane for Dean Henderson, who started in goal for Man Utd after spending the past two seasons on loan with Sheffield United.

Things did not get off to a good start for the keeper, who lost possession to concede the first goal.

However, Solskjaer saw enough character from him elsewhere in the game to make up for it.

Asked about his performance, Solskjaer said: “The good, bad and the ugly, maybe in a different order. He is always learning.

“He has probably been looking forward to coming back here and to get from that start shows his character for the rest of the game.”