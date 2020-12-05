Solskjaer quiet on Fred omission; explains foot issue for Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not talk about the reasons for Fred’s exclusion from the squad for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.

Fred received a red card in the midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. But his second yellow came after he should have received red for his headbutt on Leandro Paredes.

Solskjaer admitted after the game that the Brazilian was wrong to put his head towards his opponent. Reports then claimed that his manager would make him absent from the squad for the trip to the Hammers.

United confirmed that news (via Twitter) with an hour to go until kick-off, with Fred not in the squad.

However, he not did field questions on the omission.

Solskjaer did, though, explain the other decisions he made in his team. Dean Henderson replaced No 1 goalkeeper David de Gea, while Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford started on the bench.

Speaking to MUTV ahead of kick-off, the Norwegian manager explained all.

Asked about De Gea, he said: “Yeah, the injury against Southampton is something that we don’t want to take a risk with.

“So obviously he played against PSG and then hopefully we can have him ready for the Leipzig game as well.

“With Marcus and Bruno, they’re two important players for us. They’ve been kicked between here and there, especially Bruno.

“His foot’s been sore since the Southampton game and the decision was easy to keep him out. Hopefully I don’t have to use him tonight.”

Solskjaer explains Man Utd changes

As such, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood all came in.

Solskjaer said: “We have a strong team and selection headaches every time. They get a chance to prove their worth and show what they can do.

“They’ve had a stop-start season as well but they’re ready and I’m confident that they’ll perform tonight.”

