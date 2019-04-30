Solskjaer rants at Man Utd star for lack of effort against Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly laid into Anthony Martial over a ‘blatant lack of effort’ during Manchester United’s warm-up before the weekend draw with Chelsea.

United drew 1-1 with Maurizio Sarri’s men on Sunday in a further blow to their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places

Martial was named as a substitute for the game, but failed to get on as Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay and even the much-maligned Alexis Sanchez were all introduced.

Footage of Martial in the warm-up was circulated before the match, showing the Frenchman standing still with one foot on the ball while his teammates went through a series of drills.

The Daily Mail states that Solskjaer ‘vented his anger’ at the forward in front of the rest of the squad, as the manager has become ‘exasperated’ by his apparent problem with his attitude.

Martial ‘has been complaining of a bad back’ but that excuse did not suffice for Solskjaer, who ‘turned on’ him after the game.

The 23-year-old forward has played 12 games since signing a new contract at Old Trafford in January, scoring just twice and adding one assist.

