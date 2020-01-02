Solskjaer reacts to Man Utd missing out on ‘fantastic boy’ Erling Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn too much into Manchester United missing out on Erling Haaland – but did admit Borussia Dortmund were signing a “fantastic boy”.

After months of speculation linking the former RB Salzburg striker with a move to Old Trafford, Dortmund announced the capture of the 19-year-old on Sunday in one of the signings of the season.

The Norwegian has been in blistering form this season, having scored 28 goals in 22 games – including five hat-tricks – but has declared that he had little doubt that moving to the Bundesliga was the right career choice.

However, after giving his initial thoughts on missing out on Haaland and his attacking options prior to the clash at Arsenal, the United manager was asked once again after seeing his side draw a blank in a 2-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium.

“Well, Dortmund have signed a fantastic boy, I can’t answer more than that,” was the only response Solskjaer gave on the matter.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has admitted that he may look to sign “one or two” players in January after Manchester United lost to Arsenal.

“Sometimes you think one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something, but it depends on whether those players for us are available.”

Paul Pogba missed the game due to injury, only weeks after coming back from another setback which had seen him miss most of the season so far.

And Solskjaer confirmed that the midfielder is now set for around “three or four weeks” on the sidelines.

“He’s injured now. He will probably need an operation on his foot. Let’s see how long it takes for him to get back.

“Obviously it’s a big blow to us with Scott McTominay also out but I thought Fred and Nemanja (Matic) did well today.”

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are reportedly ready to sell Timo Werner to United – but that is subject to one condition being adhered to.