Solskjaer reacts to Neymar, Cavani absence against Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his disappointment that PSG will travel to face Manchester United for Tuesday’s Champions League clash without two of their leading lights.

United take on the big-spending Ligue 1 giants in an eagerly-anticipated game – but must do so without both Neymar, who has a foot injury, and Edinson Cavani, who suffered a hip strain at the weekend.

While some believe their absence enhances United’s prospects of reaching the quarter-finals, Solskjaer claims it’s sad for the game that the pair will have to watch from the sidelines.

“When you play against the best teams, you want to play against the players,” Solskjaer said. “The crowd want to see the best players. Too bad for Old Trafford.

“I have played a couple of games when we played Real Madrid and Ronaldo and (Luis) Figo and all those were coming to Old Trafford. That gives it an extra edge.

“Unfortunately for Neymar he is injured, but of course he is a quality player. I think our right-back thinks it is not too bad he will not be here.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has challened Anthony Martial to be as good for United as one of their greatest ever was.

