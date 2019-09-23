Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Jose Mourinho is “entitled to his opinion” but has refused to become embroiled in a slanging match following mounting criticism of Manchester United’s performance in their defeat at West Ham.

United slipped to a demoralising 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium, stretching their winless run on the road to seven Premier League matches and leaving an honest Solskjaer to admit to two major failings of his side.

With pundits lying in wait to tear strips of his United side, Solskjaer knows he has a huge job on his hands to turn the Red Devils back into a force.

But perhaps the most damning criticism came from his predecessor Mourinho, who claimed United had “got worse than last season” and could “take no positives” from Sunday’s damaging defeat to Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

You can watch his damning comments in the video, below.

“I can’t find any positives,” Mourinho said.

“We were bad last season, but I don’t see any improvement this season – even with three new players (Harry Maguire, Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka).

“I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they’re bringing good quality to the team. But the team, as a team, I don’t like at all. I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole can take many positives from the game.”

And when asked about Mourinho’s comments, Solskjaer was refusing to become part of a war of words.

“Well I think he’s got a right to his opinion. Of course we lost here last year too; it’s always a difficult ground to go to and we hope we should do better than we did. We hope for better.

“But the key moments, they grasped and we didn’t, I have to say. Two fantastic finishes from two good left feet and we just didn’t take the chances when we had them.”

Much of the criticism around United’s display came around the tempo and the pace they played at, leading Solskjaer to respond: “We didn’t create enough chances, but we created big chances, some big moments that we didn’t take, and they scored on theirs.

“They didn’t create too many either. It’s a game that could have gone both ways and when you’ve got Marcus Rashford and Dan James, I don’t think pace is the problem?”

