Solskjaer reacts to staggering Inter Milan proposal to land Lukaku

Inter Milan are expected to make a new offer of £60m plus bonuses for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this week, according to reports.

The proposal, which Inter hope would be structured over two or three years, is for a permanent deal with bonuses designed to help the Serie A club get closer to United’s valuation, according to Sky Sports.

Last week, United told Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio that they want more than the £79m they paid to Everton for the Belgium international back in 2017.

The new offer is an improvement on Inter’s initial two-year loan request with instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid over consecutive years.

Sky Sports reports that officials of the Serie A side are mindful that the English transfer deadline is just over three weeks away and believe United will want time to bring in a replacement.

When asked on their pre-season tour of Australia whether Lukaku would still be happy at United if a move did not come to fruition, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters: “You know, the day we start the league I’m sure everyone who’s here will give absolutely everything for Manchester United.

“We are going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything.

“There’s always rumours, speculation about Man United players but when the league starts we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team.”

