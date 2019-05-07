Solskjaer ready to axe £58m Man Utd star due to attitude problems

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the decision to sell winger Anthony Martial this summer, according to a report.

It was recently claimed that Solskjaer ‘vented his anger’ at Martial in front of the rest of the squad after United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, as the manager has become ‘exasperated’ by his apparent problem with his attitude.

Martial ‘has been complaining of a bad back’ but that excuse did not suffice for Solskjaer, who ‘turned on’ him after the game.

The 23-year-old forward has played 12 games since signing a new contract at Old Trafford in January, scoring just twice and adding one assist.

Now, a report from The Sun claims that Solskjaer has made a decision on Martial, and that decision is that he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Martial only signed a new five-year deal in January but things have turned sour since, with the report stating that it is ‘his attitude since then that has alarmed Solskjaer’ who has not picked him since 4-0 drubbing at Everton on April 21.

A similar ‘poor attitude in training’ has helped the Norwegian make his decision, while Alexis Sanchez is also set to follow him out of the exit door as the club looks to trim big money off the wage budget.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata will both also be allowed to leave the club as their deals expire at the end of the season.

