Solskjaer recalls being stunned by Man Utd new boy while at Molde

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says recent Manchester United arrival Donny van de Beek first caught his eye with a brilliant goal while he was Molde manager.

United brought in Dutchman Van de Beek last week to further bolster their exciting midfield ranks.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer has already highlighted the qualities the 23-year-old will bring to Old Trafford, including his awareness of space across the pitch.

However, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Solskjaer revealed that he has admired the player for several years. Indeed, he first caught a glimpse of Van de Beek after an exceptional goal for Ajax in 2015.

“The first goal he scored was against me and my Molde team in the Europa League in 2015 – we drew 1-1 at the Amsterdam Arena and he scored a fantastic header,” Solskjaer said.

“He actually headbutted my centre-back at the time as well, so he was brave! I’ve liked his infectious attitude.

“I’ve spoken to Edwin van der Sar, other players that know him, you just use the people you know and trust to scout that character.

“When someone scores against you, you’ll always remember it. I just remember a cross and he beats my centre-back and it loops over our keeper in the beginning of the game.”

Van de Beek remained at Ajax to become part of the side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19.

Indeed, his role that season was crucial and he duly earned a Ballon d’Or nomination for his efforts.

The Dutchman’s addition means United now have several options in midfield. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic are all also fighting for game time.

SOLSKJAER HAILS ‘SPECIAL’ YOUNG TALENT

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has also revealed his excitement at the promising talent shown by young defender Teden Mengi.

The 18-year-old, who remains in United’s Under-23s squad, made his first-team debut in August.

Now, Solskjaer has said that he is waiting for the right time to give him a chance in the first team.

Read more…