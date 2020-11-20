Solskjaer reminds Man Utd star ‘how far he’s come’ in big show of support

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Mason Greenwood has what it takes to bounce back from his current troubles.

Striker Greenwood has missed most of the season so far due to several off-field struggles. Indeed, chief among them came when he broke Covid-19 protocols while on England duty.

The lack of action comes after a stunning breakthrough season for the 19-year-old led to his international call-up. The teenager scored 19 goals and set up five others under Solskjaer last season.

But on Friday, his manager used an anecdote to remind the teenager of the potential he is yet to unlock.

“You have to take a step back sometimes,” Solskjaer told a press conference (via the Manchester Evening News). “The boy’s only 19 and he’s had a fantastic year.

“If we go a year back, I left him out of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. Mason stayed back and played against Doncaster in the Checkatrade [Trophy] to get game time and that’s how far he’s come.

“Now he’s got 19 goals for the first team, he’s made his England debut, he scored on his first [England] Under-21s game. He’s had a fantastic development.”

Solskjaer added that Greenwood has already shown the exciting talent he has at his disposal.

“Of course the headlines are going to be there about him when he scores, if he doesn’t play. Everyone’s allowed to not be well and if you’re not well, you can’t train,” the manager added.

“He’s now stayed away, he’s been away eight or nine days from training. We’re just starting building him up again.

“I have no doubts about him. He’s got a very good head on him and his talent is there for everyone to see.”

Solskjaer wants Man Utd to dominate

On Saturday, United face a West Brom side who are yet to pick up a Premier League win this season. On the flipside, the Red Devils are yet to taste victory in the top flight at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer wants to see his side put in a dominant performance against Slaven Bilic’s strugglers.

“They’ve had some players out with Covid. We played them before the restart with two 11s and both 11s were good teams,” the manager said.

“Slaven is a good coach, I’ve known him for many years, chirping in my ear when I was playing against him.

“I expect a good team who will come and cause his problems, but I focus on us and I want to see more of what we’e been good at. I want to see us dominate.”

