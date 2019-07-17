Solskjaer reminds Paul Pogba exactly what Man Utd think of him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains intent on building the Manchester United team around wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba – and remains confident the player knows of the love felt for him by all at the club.

As the disappointment of a turbulent 2018-19 season finally begins to subside, attention turns to the future and returning the 20-time league champions back to the top of the English game.

Questions over key players’ happiness have provided an unwanted backdrop to their preparations for the new season.

Club-record signing Pogba is chief among them after publicly speaking about the possibility of leaving for a new challenge away from the north-west, with his comments compounded by agent Mino Raiola’s remarks.

The chances of Pogba leaving have already been addressed by Solskjaer and the United manager has stated how he remains hopeful of keeping the midfielder. The Norwegian also stands by comments made when he was Molde manager shortly before taking the Old Trafford reins.

“Paul is a fantastic player, a fantastic human being, always been a great professional,” the Norwegian said.

“I’ve had a great relationship with him. Of course, I had him in the reserves a few years back.

“And I said, ‘If he’s in your squad, you’d build a team around him’ – and, of course, I haven’t changed that much since then, so I would say the same now.”

Pogba has kept his head down and worked diligently, despite the spotlight during the pre-season trip to Australia, where Solskjaer even suggested there was an agenda against him.

Asked whether the player was simply misunderstood, he said: “Man United fans, they know football.

“Man United fans have been through a successful period, some supported us way before the successful times with Sir Alex (Ferguson) as well.

“But they don’t have the social media. We know Paul has been criticised by a few, but he’s loved loads more.”

