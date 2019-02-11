Solskjaer responds to rumours win over PSG will land him permanent Man Utd job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stopped short of confirming that Manchester United will appoint him permanently should he progress in the Champions League against PSG.

The United caretaker boss faces his hardest challenge yet when the Ligue 1 side come to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Red Devils are still yet to lose a game since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, and the fact they won’t have to face Neymar, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani has handed them another timely boost.

Club legend Peter Schmeichel believes the former Molde boss is the strongest contender for the Old Trafford job – but claims big games will be key.

Solskjaer was asked if a win over the Parisians would secure him the permanent job, but the Norwegian remained coy on the matter.

“Yes, it is too simple (to stay),” he said.

“You have so many ways of asking those questions. It is too simple, there are a few months left of this season. There’s still a few more months left of this season, to do whatever I can for the club.

“We’re going to play against some top teams, but our focus now is just in this next task. We don’t look too far ahead because then you lose your focus. We’re looking forward to this.

“Now it’s just a focus on this one. It’s always been like that. It’s been one of the biggest pluses that the players have stayed focused on the next task.”

Solskjaer also discussed their opponents PSG: “It’s been fantastic to see their progress in the last years.

“I played against them for Molde in 95 and the transition has been amazing. Buffon and Silva have been two of the best players in the world. They have Mbappe and Neymar.

“We know we’re playing against a team with confidence because they’re used to winning.”

