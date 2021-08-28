Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that young forward Amad Diallo has agreed a loan transfer for the new season.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a solid rise at Old Trafford since moving to England in January. But following a busy summer up front for the Red Devils, his future in Manchester looks uncertain. Indeed, in a shock twist on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Jadon Sancho as a new blockbuster signing.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James are among other stars seeking game time.

As such, Amad has had strong links with a move away for the season. Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are among the clubs reportedly showing interest in a deal.

Solskjaer revealed in a press conference that a loan move for the teenager has moved a step closer.

“Yes I do [expect him to go out on loan],” the manager said. “It’s not 100 per cent signed but we’ve agreed,” Ole said.

“I don’t have to say which team it is yet [smiles], but we’ve found a place that Amad feels excited about and we feel excited about.”

Reports have claimed that Amad is holding out for a Premier League move to boost his chances of a United breakthrough.

Nevertheless, he has already begun to prove his credentials. He scored his first goal for the club in the Europa League last-16 clash with AC Milan in March.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer spoke highly of new centre-back signing Raphael Varane.

The 28-year-old has signed from Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles. He also racked up 360 appearances and helped France to 2018 World Cup glory.

Solskjaer lauds Man Utd’s Varane

“He is working really hard,” the manager said. “When I asked him if he was ready to play, we had a behind-closed-doors [game] against Burnley and he felt: ‘No, I need to suffer on the training field first.’

“He needs to work because you know he had his holidays, he came in, said his goodbyes at Real Madrid, then he didn’t train with them, then he was waiting for his visa, then he came here, had his isolation.

“We found him a little garden, a house with a garden, he wasn’t ready to play, but now he’s had a good couple weeks of training and he’s looking impressive.

“As a person, as a player, he’s got class. He will fit in at Man United, definitely. We’ve signed a top person and a player at the right time,” he added.

“A new challenge for him after being a World Cup winner, Champions League winner with Real Madrid so many times, he probably needed a challenge and hopefully we can challenge him to take the next step.”

United are expected to challenge for the Premier League title following their successful transfer window.

Eight things you didn’t know about Champions League newcomers, Sheriff Tiraspol