Solskjaer reveals circumstances in which Man Utd will make Jan moves

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the club’s plans for the January transfer window.

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, with some reports suggesting that the Norwegian is on the brink of being replaced by Max Allegri at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer is confident that he will be at the club for the long haul and has begun plotting moves in the new year that will help the Red Devils going forward.

He told Sky Sports: “January is a difficult window, anyway. But if there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend.

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.

“So it depends on who is available. I’m not going to go down the route of bringing players in on big contracts and big fees if they’re not the right ones for the whole group and for the future.

“We’re looking at one or two new signings. We’re one or two players light, and we’ve said that, but if the right ones are available in January then we might do something. If not, these players will give everything.”

