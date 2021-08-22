Solskjaer reveals expectations after confirming Man Utd plans for Pogba

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined what he expects from Paul Pogba after confirming the club’s plans for the PSG-linked Frenchman this summer.

There is no doubting the mercurial abilities of Man Utd’s No. 6. Pogba has grabbed games by the scruff of the neck on occasion and dragged his side over the finish line. However, displays like his four-assist showing against Leeds last week have been frustratingly infrequent.

And now in the final year of his contract, speculation has begun to swirl over where Pogba’s long-term future lays.

PSG have been heavily tipped to make a move, either this summer or the next. Man Utd are understood to wish to retain Pogba’s services, and wish to hand him a fresh deal on improved terms.

Now, responding to questions over Pogba, Solskjaer told reporters he is confident Pogba will remain at Old Trafford – for this season at least.

“Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes,” said the Norwegian (via Goal).

“If you’ve got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Man Utd you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level.

“I’m not worried whatsoever that the length of any player’s contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration.

“You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play.

“What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one,” added Solskjaer. “That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.

“As a footballer, when you look around and you see good footballers next to you, that puts another layer of responsibility on yourself and your own performances.

“You have to play well to be in the team, you have to play well to be successful in this team.

“Paul is enjoying his football and I’ve said many times, my job is to make sure we’re getting the best out of Paul and Bruno (Fernandes) and all the very good players we’ve got within a team structure.

“For me, to make players stay at Man Utd, when you see a good squad and get good results that helps. There was no better place to be when I was a player because we kept on winning.”

Pogba will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1 if he does not sign a new deal.

