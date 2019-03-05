Solskjaer reveals extent of Alexis Sanchez’s bad knee injury

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez faces up to six weeks out with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old’s Old Trafford career hit its latest roadblock as he was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 3-2 league win against Southampton.

Chile physio Pedro Onate said Sanchez would be “unavailable to play for between six and eight weeks” – comments Solskjaer was asked about ahead of the second leg of United’s Champions League last-16 clash with Paris St Germain.

The Norwegian told a press conference: “It was a bad knee injury so if it’s four weeks or six, hopefully he’ll recover quickly.”

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez were among 10 first-team absentees as United travelled to Paris St Germain looking to upset the odds on Wednesday night.

Already faced with a mountain to climb after losing the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash 2-0, Pogba misses the return fixture at the Parc des Princes because of his late dismissal at Old Trafford three weeks ago.

Sanchez, meanwhile, was forced off midway through Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Southampton and was seen limping away from United’s stadium seemingly wearing strapping on his right leg.

The Chilean joins a lengthy injury list including Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.

Nemanja Matic, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia have also missed recent games and were not among the 20-man squad that travelled to the French capital.

Eight members who have represented the club’s academy – Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams – have been included in the group.