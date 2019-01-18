Solskjaer reveals fundamental factor he has enforced at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has enforced to his players the DNA of Manchester United since his arrival last month

The interim United boss, who has admitted that there are unlikely to be any January arrivals at Old Trafford this month, has given little away about the mood of the squad since replacing Jose Mourinho.

Asked by MUTV about the morale at Old Trafford when he arrived, he said: “I don’t think any Manchester United will walk around strutting when you’re sixth in the league, you shouldn’t and you wouldn’t, it’s about getting down to the hard work of course you play better if you have confidence and that’s my opinion but you have to be focused it’s not just about having a laugh it’s about working properly and consciously to how you want to look.

“I don’t think working here is too different to any club, working with people who used to love football as kids and we guide them to get the best out of themselves but we do have a responsibility because we do have this badge on our chest and that means a certain way of behaving on the pitch and the culture in the club has to be brought forward.”

He was also asked if he had to remind the players about what it means to pull on the red jersey.

Solskjaer added: “I don’t know if I have had to but I have. I don’t know what’s been said before that’s in the past, I can only go off from when I came in and from my time before how things were and how I want things to be we talk about United and how it’s supposed be at Manchester United, I don’t know what’s been said before.”

The Norwegian is clearly enjoying his time at the helm and with six wins from six games, who can blame him?

“If you want to work in football this is the place to be and you have to enjoy it, of course there’s pressure that’s part of the job and the responsibility, I have been here before, 11 years as a player and four as a coach, this time around, it might be five months and leave the reigns to someone else, I will enjoy the time I’m here.

“Talking about bringing smiles back, is this you as a person, would your family recognise that as one of your qualities,” added Solskajer.

“I would think my family back home in Molde that’s just me it’s not something you go out to do deliberately because if you try to be someone else you get found out I love football, I love working in football I love working with players who want to improve and everything about this place makes you realise you have to enjoy it while you’re here.”