Solskjaer reveals how far Man Utd are from Barca level after CL exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to put Manchester United’s Champions League elimination swiftly behind them as he called for focus on qualifying for next season’s competition.

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat at the Nou Camp, as Barcelona asserted their dominance of the tie from an early stage. Lionel Messi scored a first half brace, before Philippe Coutinho’s powerful effort sealed United’s fate in the second half, securing a 4-0 aggregate win for the La Liga champions.

United have now lost three of their five games since Solskjaer was confirmed as their permanent boss.

Solskjaer told BT Sport: “I have to say Lionel Messi is top quality and he was the difference of course. At 2-0 straight after it was game over.

“He’s different class, he and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players of the last decade, everyone agrees on that one. Messi showed his quality.

“We have to aspire to get to that level of Barcelona, we can get there but we have loads of work to do. If we want to get back to Man Utd’s true level, true traditions, we have to challenge Barcelona.

“They were a couple of levels above over the two games. We want to play these games again next year so we have a massive week coming up. There is no point dwelling on what could have been, we have to focus on that week.”