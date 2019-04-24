Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and turn a blind eye if Liverpool win the Premier League title – insisting his only focus is on helping Manchester United achieve their best.

This has been a painful title race for United fans to watch given the unpalatable choice between City or Liverpool taking the honours.

United can have a major say in who lifts the trophy this year when they face City at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, when a home win would hand the initiative to Liverpool. Our readers have urged the Norwegian to go “a little maverick” with his team selection tonight.

Solskjaer understands both rivalries and how much it would mean to fans to reclaim local bragging rights.

Some United fans have gone as far to say that they’d rather lose to City to ensure Liverpool will likely have to extend their 29-year wait to become champions of England, and asked how he would feel if their fiercest of rivals win the Premier League, Solskjaer had a well-balanced answer.

“For me, the motivation is towards something, to win something yourself,” he said.

“It’s not about taking something away from others. We have to want to overtake them, not because it’s City and Liverpool.

“But of course, because it’s City and Liverpool, for a supporter as I am, and as a manager now as well, because they’re so close in the vicinity as well, we want to be the best. We have been the best, and it’s not nice seeing those two at the top.”

United supporters may hope next season sees the club launch a bid to win the Premier League title, having now gone six seasons since last winning it.

However, Solskjaer appears to have already waved the white flag and admits United remain some distance behind English football’s top two.

Asked if United – who need victory over City to keep alive their own top-four hopes – could compete next term, Solskjaer said: “I don’t think we’ve got the consistency to do that.

“Over the last 18 games we’re not far away from them but it’s doing it over the course of a season.

“We’ve done it for half a season now. Let’s see. You can never say never.”

