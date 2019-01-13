Solskjaer reveals how Man Utd mentality is inspiring their good form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated his belief that Manchester United must go into every game expecting to win after his side continued their fine run of form.



Solskjaer became the first manager ever to win his first six games in charge of United, as the Red Devils clinched a 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the first half, before David De Gea pulled off a string of impressive saves after the break to keep the lead in tact.

Solskjaer told BBC Sport: “We could have scored a few as well but we had a good back four and David De Gea in behind them was unbelievable.

“When you have pace up front and Jesse Lingard is so clever in between the lines the goal was great – it was something we worked on.

“We created enough chances to put the game away on the break, but if you don’t score you will be under pressure. We defended fantastically.

“De Gea – he should have held a couple! I’ve played with a few fantastic goalkeepers, we have a tradition of having them and he has grown and grown, he deserves that man of the match today.

“You expect to win every single game at Man United. You won’t, but you must go in thinking that. That’s the mentality of this group.”

Solskjaer later reiterated similar feelings to Sky Sports: “Results wise, to come away here and beat Tottenham is fantastic. We hung on in the second half and we never got to grips with it when they changed the system, but you are allowed to have a good goalkeeper.

“When you have the pace of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, and the cleverness of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, the plan was to attack with pace. Marcus took his goal brilliantly and the pass from Paul was half of the goal.

“We have seen Spurs play and we thought that would be the right plan and it’s good we have different plans for different teams. I thought we showed we were here to compete, in particular, the first half.”

“I know why I am here and I know what my job description is, and I’m doing what I can to help the team. We expect to win every game at Man United.”