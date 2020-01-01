Solskjaer reveals how many signings Man Utd could make in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba will be out for a few weeks, while he may look to sign “one or two” players in January after Manchester United lost to Arsenal.

United’s inconsistent form under Solskjaer continued with a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal clearly being the better team.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos condemned Solskjaer’s side to a defeat that raised further questions about their prospects.

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality,” he told BT Sport. “Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us.

“The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We’ve had ups and downs and I can’t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us.”

With the transfer window open and United struggling for continuity, Solskjaer was asked if he could look to bring in some reinforcements.

He replied: “Sometimes you think one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something, but it depends on whether those players for us are available.”

Paul Pogba missed the game due to injury, only weeks after coming back from another setback which had seen him miss most of the season so far.

And Solskjaer confirmed that the midfielder is now set for around “three or four weeks” on the sidelines.

“He’s injured now. He will probably need an operation on his foot. Let’s see how long it takes for him to get back.

“Obviously it’s a big blow to us with Scott McTominay also out but I thought Fred and Nemanja (Matic) did well today.”

