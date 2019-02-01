Solskjaer reveals how Martial can become a Man Utd legend like Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has drawn comparisons between Anthony Martial and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the Frenchman penned a new deal.

Juventus forward Ronaldo has gone on to win multiple trophies with Real Madrid, as well as winning three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League during his time at United.

Martial signed a new contract until 2024 on Thurday and Solskjaer hopes he can take a leaf out of Ronaldo’s book and become a United great.

“Cristiano was the best, the way he’s changed to now, that’s the player you’ve got to model yourself on and you’ve got to have more challenges ahead of you,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“I spoke to Anthony about my experience at this club what he can achieve at this club and as I said man times, I’m here to guide players until the summer.

“You can talk about Cristiano’s career, what he’s made, how he’s got there and all the fantastic players we’ve got, so I sat down with Anthony and he wants to be a part of this and we believe the club have got a top player there.

“I’ve been here for 15 years, coach, player, manager, and I know how much this club can give to your career. I think by being honest with him it’s the best place to be. I made my career here, it was easy to sell the club to Anthony but he knows what we’re capable of.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!