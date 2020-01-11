Solskjaer reveals how teams should feel about Man Utd, explains Rashford sub

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed how he believes opposition teams will view his side with his stamp on it, and explained why Marcus Rashford was substituted one goal shy of a hat-trick.

The Red Devils crushed an increasingly-beleaguered looking Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford continuing his hot-streak with another two goals to add to his tally.

Speaking to BBC Sport immediately after the match, the Norwegian said: “Very happy. We started on the front foot. When you can walk off, and I am sure the opposition are talking about Man Utd as a very hard working team, that is what I want from my team.

“In any Premier League game you have to take advantage of the pressure and domination you get. Second half was very good.

Forward Rashford made his 200th appearance for the club and appears to have taken the next step in his development with a string of impressive performances this campaign.

Regarding his star-man’s landmark and the change while on a hat-trick, Solskjaer said: “Fantastic effort by Marcus getting to 200 games so quickly. He got through most of the game, he is struggling a little bit so we took him off. He kept his cool. Very pleased with Marcus.”

“We reacted today, we can bounce back and we are taking more than two or three steps forward before one back, because behind the scenes we know we are doing good work.”

Attacking midfielder Juan Mata was overjoyed with the performance and stressed the need for this young side to perform like this on a more regular basis.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Spaniard said: “I enjoyed today, it was a great performance from everyone. It is a good example of how good we can play. We need to play like this on a consistent basis if we want to get a Champions League spot.

“Coming from the right I have space to cross with my left foot. Luckily today Marcus (Rashford) and Anthony (Martial) put the ball in the net.

Mata’s name hasn’t always adorned the Man Utd teamsheet on a regular basis, however, something Mata was keen to street frustrations with.

“It is frustrating when I don’t play,” said Mata.

“I am still hungry to help my team with goals and assists. Like every player, when I don’t play I am not happy. But I have to always be available for the team.”