Solskjaer reveals injured Man Utd star ruled out of August fixtures

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is set to miss the start of the season, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he expects the Brazilian’s ankle injury to rule him out for the whole of August.

Telles picked up the injury during pre-season training last week and Solskjaer had initially said the left-back would be “out for a few weeks”. However, a further update from the Norwegian revealed Telles is likely to miss the first three games of United’s season.

The Red Devils face Leeds at home on August 14, Southampton away eight days later and then Wolves away on August 29.

Solskjaer said in quotes on United’s official website: “Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for.

“His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped. He’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

Man Utd star worried over Varane arrival

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is concerned about his playing time as Manchester United as they await the signing of Raphael Varane, according to a report.

Bailly signed a new contract with Man Utd in April after months of speculation about his future. The Ivory Coast international sought clarification over the gametime he would receive if he stayed. United managed to convince him, but it appears they may be backtracking on any promises they made.

The club have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign long-term target Raphael Varane, who has also accepted personal terms. All that remains for the deal to be completed is a medical, although there is some confusion over when that will take place.

Either way, it seems Varane will be wearing red next season. It means Bailly will face further competition for a place that he has been unable to nail down before.

United spent a reported fee of £30m to sign Bailly from Villarreal in 2016. He made 38 appearances in all competitions in his debut season, but has struggled with injuries since. Last term, Bailly only made 12 Premier League appearances – 10 of which were starts.

Five years on from his arrival, he has only played in just above 100 games for United in total. However, they still reassured him of his importance a few months ago. That was largely to get him to commit to three more years of contract.

Now, though, Bailly is concerned about his United future, according to ESPN. The outlet claims he will “seek clarification” from United about his role following the addition of Varane.

