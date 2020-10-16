Solskjaer reveals plan for new signing with strengths Man Utd ‘don’t have’

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes winger Facundo Pellistri is a star for the future, after his recent arrival at Old Trafford.

Uruguayan teenager Pellistri signed for the Red Devils on deadline day and has begun training with his new teammates.

The 18-year-old is one of four new players who have immediately joined up with United, with winger Amad Traore to complete his move from Atalanta in January.

But while Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek will expect regular game time, Solskjaer says Pellistri must wait for his chance.

“We’re looking forward to integrating them into the group,” the manager told Friday’s press conference. “Facundo has been in training two days, very exciting, young enthusiastic player with some attributes we don’t have.

“He’s maybe one for the future, not just now, as he’s still only 18.

“Alex came in yesterday and did his recovery after a long long flight from Sao Paulo. Edinson has still not been with the group because of quarantine. All three have got something different to what we have and will come in and help us.

“The group are looking forward to having them join in.”

Pellistri told United’s official website earlier this week of his plans to help transform his new club’s attack.

Solskjaer backs Maguire amid tough run

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle. United head into the match after their 6-1 drubbing to Tottenham before the international break.

While most players have recuperated during the break, though, Harry Maguire did not escape the limelight. The 27-year-old’s form has dipped of late, culminating in his red card in England’s defeat to Denmark on Wednesday.

However Solskjaer feels the centre-back has what it takes to rediscover his best talent – if he can pass a late fitness test after picking up a knock just before his dismissal.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“You’re in the highlights all the time and when Harry is part of the England team which beats No 1 ranked Belgium it’s a normal day and you get the headlines,” Solskjaer said.

“When you get a sending off, that’s just football. There are so many ups and downs, you have to deal with it.

“Harry has got great resilience, he knows he’ll bounce back. He wants to play and work his way out of the last couple of games he’s been criticised.

“He picked up a knock just before he came off. We’ll have a look at him today.”

‘Paul is our player’

Elsewhere, Solskjaer insisted that Paul Pogba remains a United player after his recent comments on Real Madrid.

Pogba admitted it would be a dream to play for the Spanish giants, to whom he has been linked for some time.

Solskjaer said: “Paul’s our player, he’s gonna be here for another two years and sure he’s focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best for Paul.

“In the next couple of years I’m sure we’ll get the best out of him.”