Solskjaer reveals Man Utd suffer fresh injury blow with star in fitness race

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba is a doubt for Monday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after suffering a fresh knock to his ankle.

Pogba, whose previous ankle problem had kept him out of the side since the end of August, recovered to play 90 minutes in Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Rochdale.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of Monday’s tie, Solskjaer revealed bad news on the injury front for the midfielder.

“[The] situation is he finished the game, 90 mins, fantastic but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen so was better not to go there with the team and he’s in a race for Monday,” the manager said. “[Is he a] doubt? Yes, but that’s just the way it is.”

Solskjaer also provided an update on the likes of Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who have also been out with their own injury worries.

“Phil [Jones] will be out until after the international break and, you have to count these after every game, but I think that’s it. I don’t think we’ll see Anthony before the international break. No, I don’t think so. Luke is improving so, hopefully, we’ll see him [before the break].”

United go into Monday’s clash sitting in eighth in the Premier League table, three points behind Unai Emery’s Gunners.

