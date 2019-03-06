Solskjaer reveals Man Utd’s game plan after brilliant win in Paris

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed what Manchester United’s game plan was after their last-gasp 3-1 win over Paris St Germain on Wednesday night.

Marcus Rashford’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty secured injury-hit United an extraordinary victory against the odds as Solskjaer’s men marched into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The odds were stacked against them after losing 2-0 in the first leg – but United turned the improbable into reality in an extraordinary Parc des Princes clash, securing a 3-1 victory and progress on away goals.

Solskjaer told BT Sport: “Fantastic. The belief in the boys was what we hoped for. It was a great start – we planned to get the first goal but we didn’t expect it after two minutes. That made it open, we wanted a lot of goals.”

The United boss added in the press conference: “We planned to get the first goal and then hoped to be in the game with five or 10 minutes to go and it worked out.”

Speaking about the late penalty, he added: “There’s always doubt about a penalty, I was in the Champions League with Molde against Basel and my player missed then and we went out. Rashford is 21 and the pressure on the boy – there are no nerves – he’s fearless. Him and Romelu were fantastic tonight.

“That’s the Champions League, it’s what it does. Last night with Real and Ajax was our team-talk, it was probably theirs too. Last year it was Real and Juventus, there’s been PSG and Barca too – it’s this club, it’s what we do, that’s Man Utd.

“There’s always mental doubt. Our boys are young and fresh which gave us more energy when we needed that goal.

“I had to try and calm everyone down, sit everyone down, my staff said the defender made himself bigger so it’s a clear penalty.”

On his future, the Norwegian added: “We don’t chat now, it’s too noisy and there’s a great atmosphere in there. Until the summer, we will see what happens.”

