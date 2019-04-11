Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated with Manchester United’s inability to take their chances after defeat to Barcelona but insisted they are capable of another memorable comeback.

The Catalan giants did not deliver a vintage performance that has been their hallmark for over a decade but Luke Shaw’s own goal saw them leave Old Trafford boasting a 1-0 win after the first leg of the quarter-final.

United, who reached this stage by overturning a two-goal deficit against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes last month, saw Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford squander decent opportunities.

And Solskjaer recognises they must do better in front of goal if they are to upset the odds once more in the return leg at the Nou Camp next Tuesday.

The ground holds a special place in Solskjaer’s heart after his goal there sealed United’s famous Treble almost 20 years ago, leading the Norwegian to say: “We’ve scored goals at the Nou Camp before from corners and crosses.

“Of course the PSG performance away gives us hope and belief that we can do it. But we know that we are playing against the favourites in the tournament.

“Going to the Nou Camp is going to be a challenge and it will be a greater achievement winning that one because with the history of Barcelona as well, they’re not used to losing at home.

“But we can do it, no doubt about it, we know we can carry a goal threat.

“We created a couple of very good opportunities, Rashy had a volley after a cross that got punched out, Diogo had a great chance at the back post.

“We have to take our chances, you have to be very, very effective and efficient over there. We know we’re not going to create loads of chances so we have to take the ones we get.”