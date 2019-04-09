Solskjaer reveals the key things that will make his Man Utd team winners

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to instil some of the spirit of 1999 into his players to turn them into winners.

There has been a marked improvement in United’s fortunes since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho – firstly on a caretaker basis before being confirmed as the Portuguese’s permanent successor last month.

The Red Devils stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the last round of the Champions League, overturning a 2-0 first leg deficit in Paris to reach the quarter-finals, where they will meet Barcelona.

With a place in the final four of Europe’s most prestigious club competition up for grabs, Solskjaer has drawn inspiration from his time as a player.

“We challenged each other every day in training,” Solskjaer told ESPN FC of his playing days at United. “There were fights and there was an inner justice that I’ve not seen in too many teams.

“We never, ever accepted anyone being below par in training. We kicked each other and we had to win every single day. That moved over into games and we never gave in. There was an unbelievable team spirit.

“I want my players to really push each other and demand 100 per cent attitude from each other every single day. That’s the only way you can improve and it’s the only way you can win. We had something special.

“It’s a different group now and the challenge is ‘how can I make these players winners as we were?’

“United fans want us to win it because they want to win it. I think we should look at what we can achieve and not what we can stop others achieving.

“You’ve got to aim high. You cannot aim too low at this club. You’ve got to aim to win titles.”