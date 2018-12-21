Solskjaer reveals the one Man Utd icon who has influenced him most

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no hesitation in answering Manchester United’s call and would love to be considered for the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

A poor start to the season, coupled with dressing room tensions, cost Jose Mourinho his job on Tuesday, with the club moving swiftly to bring in their former striker and reserve team manager.

Solskjaer has joined United for the remainder of the 2018-19 season in a temporary move from Norwegian club Molde and will kick off his caretaker reign at Cardiff on Saturday.

“I didn’t think twice when they called me to sign me as a player, and obviously this is more of an honour and privilege to be helping the club for a few months I have to say,” he said.

“It’s until the summer now, so it’s five or six months, just help out in the meantime while the club is doing a process to get the next manager from the summer onwards.”

Asked about the reception from the players, he added: “They’re footballers, they’re happy, it has been a good mood. Every time you meet new people, you’re excited, it’s the first time you see a few of them.”

Solskjaer added: “I know a few of them from before, of course, I’ve had a couple of them in the reserves and I’ve seen some of the kids grow up when I was a player even, so they have been great.”

Solskjaer smiled throughout a packed press conference at the Aon Training Complex, where the prospect of staying on after the season is naturally in the back of his mind.

“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah, I’m happy to help out’,” he said.

“Of course, my job now is just for the next six months to do as well and move the club forward as well as I can.

“I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about.

“They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.”

Solskjaer heads to former club Cardiff for his first match on Saturday evening and has been speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson in the build-up.

“He’s influenced me with everything, to be fair,” he said.

“The way he’s dealt with people, the way he was manager of the club. How he kept 25 international players happy and hungry, wanting to improve, but also the staff in and around the place.

“He’s been my mentor but I didn’t understand early on that he’d be my mentor.

“Towards the last… ever since my injury in 2003 at least, I was making all the notes what he did at different, certain situations and of course I have already been in touch with him because there’s no one to get better advice from.”

Solskjaer has a number of injury headaches ahead of the trip to Wales, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly missing the game through compassionate leave.

“He’s had a couple of days off, so I’ve not seen him yet,” the interim United boss said.

“I’ve not seen Alexis (Sanchez) because he’s on his way back as well, so I’m looking forward to seeing them. That was decided before me, so that’s fine.”