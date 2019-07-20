Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he sees similarities with Ryan Giggs in Mason Greenwood.

Teenager Greenwood fired United to victory against Inter Milan on a night that saw Ashley Young subjected to loud and frequent jeers by fans in Singapore.

The build-up to Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash at the National Stadium has been dominated by the Serie A side’s public interest in Romelu Lukaku.

But as a knock ruled out the Belgium striker for a third straight friendly, 17-year-old Greenwood again underlined his quality by coming off the bench to seal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United a 1-0 victory.

The forward also hit the bar after coming on with a third of the game remaining – one of 10 changes made at that stage in sweltering Singapore.

“He [Greenwood] is a natural finisher. He’s practicing of course but he just knows where the goal is. Sometimes you get players like this and he’s a natural scorer,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“He reminds me a little bit of the Giggsy story: You can’t send him on loan and he’s ready to be in this squad.”

Victor Lindelof and Tahith Chong were both forced off through injury, but Solskjaer provided a positive update on the pair.

“We don’t know yet. I think they should be OK. We’ll have to assess it [Lindelof] tomorrow. I don’t blame the defenders for trying to stop him [Chong].”

