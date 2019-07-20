Solskjaer reveals the Man Utd teenager who reminds him of Giggs
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he sees similarities with Ryan Giggs in Mason Greenwood.
Teenager Greenwood fired United to victory against Inter Milan on a night that saw Ashley Young subjected to loud and frequent jeers by fans in Singapore.
The build-up to Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash at the National Stadium has been dominated by the Serie A side’s public interest in Romelu Lukaku.
But as a knock ruled out the Belgium striker for a third straight friendly, 17-year-old Greenwood again underlined his quality by coming off the bench to seal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United a 1-0 victory.
The forward also hit the bar after coming on with a third of the game remaining – one of 10 changes made at that stage in sweltering Singapore.
“He [Greenwood] is a natural finisher. He’s practicing of course but he just knows where the goal is. Sometimes you get players like this and he’s a natural scorer,” Solskjaer told MUTV.
“He reminds me a little bit of the Giggsy story: You can’t send him on loan and he’s ready to be in this squad.”
Victor Lindelof and Tahith Chong were both forced off through injury, but Solskjaer provided a positive update on the pair.
“We don’t know yet. I think they should be OK. We’ll have to assess it [Lindelof] tomorrow. I don’t blame the defenders for trying to stop him [Chong].”
