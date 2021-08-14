Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Paul Pogba’s license to roam helped him dominate Leeds United on Saturday.

The Frenchman faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with less than a year left on his deal. However, he played without any of that in his mind against the Whites. Bruno Fernandes may have stolen the show with a hat-trick, but Pogba notched assists for each of his goals. Indeed, he ended up with four assists.

The 28-year-old has shown such attacking potency for France on a consistent basis.

But he has struggled to replicate that for his club. He even admitted during Euro 2020 that he would like more attacking freedom for United.

Speaking to BT Sport after the 5-1 thrashing of Leeds, Solskjaer revealed he gave Pogba just that.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Paul since he was a kid and today was just about, ‘Go out there and enjoy yourself’,” he said.

“He had 45 minutes against Everton which were not his best. But today we just gave him the freedom of roaming, wherever you want to go and get on the ball.”

Asked by Rio Ferdinand if those are the instructions Pogba responds to best, Solskjaer said: “I think all the best players would want to feel our trust and confidence in them.

“Paul is one of them who can create moments out of nothing, so strong and I was impressed by his fitness. So that’s a good sign.”

Aside from Fernandes’ goals, Mason Greenwood and Fred netted for United.

In fact, Greenwood’s goal came after Luke Ayling netted a fantastic equaliser from long range.

Solskjaer hails Man Utd fans

United welcomed back a full Old Trafford crowd in style, something Solskjaer hailed.

However, the fans will prove a crucial part in improving the club’s home form this season. United struggled at times at Old Trafford last season, but went unbeaten away from home all campaign long.

“Yeah of course,” Solskjaer said when asked about the importance of fans. “We’ve said it: football without the fans is different.

“We’ve had a season unbeaten away from home. That’s unprecedented, really, when you’re with fans.

“So for us, home form’s going to be so much better this year.”