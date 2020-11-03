Solskjaer reveals what Alex Telles must do to earn Man Utd recall

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that Alex Telles will be available to face Instanbul Basaksehir in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

The summer signing from FC Porto caught the eye on his debut for United against PSG a fortnight ago. However, the Brazilian then tested positive for coronavirus and has been missing ever since.

During his period of self-isolation, he has missed matches against Chelsea and Arsenal as well as RB Leipzig.

United have impressed in the Champions League, having beaten both the Bundesliga side and the French champions.

But it’s been a different story in the Premier League. United have lost three times at home already. Sunday’s morale-denting 1-0 setback to Arsenal led to plenty of criticism, with Roy Keane calling out three players.

However, a win against the Turks would help rebuild some hope. The potential return of Telles would be another boost too ahead of the game.

Asked if the wing-back could feature, Solskjaer said he would first have to pass a second Covid-19 test.

“Alex needs to be negative on his next test, so let’s hope we can get him back as soon as possible.”

He added on MUTV: “Apart from being a bit flat and disappointed [after the Arsenal defeat], as you’d expect, there are no more injuries. I think the squad will look similar again.

“Jesse has trained. We’ll see if there is any reaction.

“He trained today [Monday]. We’ll see if there is any reaction. He might be able to travel to Istanbul but we’re not sure yet. It’s looking brighter.”

McClaren wants Man Utd reaction

Former United coach Steve McClaren admits supporters will be feeling irked by the club’s lack of consisteny this season.

“What is probably annoying most people, it’s certainly annoying me, is the consistency of the players is not there,” he told talkSport.

“Two weeks ago people were calling for Ole‘s head, then last week after the 5-0 against Leipzig it was all ‘what a manager’, ‘stick by him’.

“I’ve got to say, the players have got to take responsibility. I know you need consistency of shape, but you need consistency of performance from players, and they’re just…

“One week they’re a nine or ten, the next week they’re four and five, and a top team can’t have that.

“But both the players and the manager have got a responsibility, really. You’ve got to get the best out of your players and make sure that’s week in, week out, otherwise Ole and every manager knows you’re going to be in trouble.

“At Manchester United you have to win, every defeat is a crisis.

“You might get out of the mire with a 5-0 against Leipzig, but you know on a Thursday morning you’ve got to win on Sunday, or you’ll be back to being criticised.

“That’s how it works at big clubs. You get beat once and it’s like a morgue, it’s like a crisis. The players have to respond, but they’re not responding.”

