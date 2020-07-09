Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined what teen sensation Mason Greenwood must now do after his breakthrough performances, and spoke on the impact Paul Pogba is now having.

Man Utd cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to keep the heat on Leicester and Chelsea in the Champions League qualification race.

Villa started the match the better side, however, until the game hinged on a dubious penalty decision awarded to Bruno Fernandes.

Regarding the decision, Solskjaer said: “I think it’s a penalty. The boy sticks out his leg, Fernandes does a fantastic Zidane, Maradona turn and he lands on him. I think it’s a penalty.

“Going into half-time at 2-0 up we were a bit fortunate. Even at 1-0 I think our defenders would have kept a clean sheet. They took the criticism from last game and performed well.”

On Mason Greenwood’s remarkable rise, Solskjaer added: “I am doing my bit to help him but he has to do it – turn in performances in training, in games, live his life properly, it’s up to him how far he wants to go.

“He’s 18, of course he will get better. He is a natural footballer, has been in the academy since he was a little boy, his dad showed me a picture of us when he was seven. He knows we believe in him. You cannot leave players out when they score goals.”

On Paul Pogba: “We still have a contract with Paul. He is a fantastic person, fantastic player – one of the best midfielders in the world. It’s a different team to the one he left when he was injured. Everything is miles better in that dressing room.”

Pogba notched his first goal for the club since April 2019, and insisted they must strive to make their recent hot streak the new normal: “We are really pleased with ourselves because we know we have to carry on.

“We talk before the game, in training, Manchester is a big club and we want to keep the level up always. The performances of the past few weeks are Manchester United.

“We have to keep working, there is a lot to do.”

Regarding teenage sensation Greenwood, Pogba added: “I enjoy to see them play, this kid in training and in the game and will keep pushing him to reach the top, he has so much to do again, he can do even more than what he is doing, he is a talent.

“I have been injured for a very long time, I focused on myself to get back – this year we have two goals, to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, so we focus on that.”