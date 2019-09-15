Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United get back to winning ways, even if their previous performances have been “miles better” than Saturday’s against previously unbeaten Leicester.

With draws at Wolves and Southampton book-ending a chastening home loss to Crystal Palace, the Red Devils enjoyed a timely shot in the arm on their return from the international break.

Missed penalties cost United dearly in two of those matches, but Marcus Rashford made no mistake from at Old Trafford, with his early spot-kick proving the difference in a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Highlighting United’s team spirit and character, Solskjaer said: “It’s the first time we’ve had to defend for longer periods, and I thought we did it excellently.

“Of course, we want to play better than this. We want to have the ball and dominate.

“But some games, sometimes you play against teams that give you problems and I thought we rode the game out well.”

A second clean sheet in 16 league matches was key to the victory against Leicester, whose fans goaded Harry Maguire in his first reunion since his record-breaking summer switch to United.

“I thought they did excellent today,” Solskjaer said of his centre-backs. “I thought they read the game well.

“I’ve got loads of admiration for (Jamie) Vardy. I think he’s my type of centre-forward, runs in behind, harasses – and you’ve got to be spot on with your decision-making, when to stay up, when to drop off.

“I think both of them proved their worth today and there were a couple of races and Harry did well against him.”

Asked about the chants and jeers aimed at Maguire by the Leicester fans, Solskjaer said: “I don’t think that bothers him whatsoever.

“You’ve got to be that way – and that’s when you play, when you coach, when you manage.

“We don’t get carried away when we win a game that we maybe don’t deserve to win.

“But we don’t get in the dumps when we don’t win games that we should win because the performances have been miles better than this.

“Today we just have to accept three points and wake up tomorrow with a smile, have the day off and relax a bit and look forward to next week.”

