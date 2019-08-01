Solskjaer reveals when Man Utd will announce their new captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped a hint over who might be the next Manchester United captain.

The role has been vacant since Antonio Valencia left upon the expiration of his contract in June, with armband duties shared between David De Gea, Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic during United’s pre-season matches.

It was De Gea who started as captain in the most recent of those friendlies, a 1-0 win over Kristiansund, and after the game, Solskjaer was quizzed on when a decision on the permanent captain would be made.

“We’ve got different captain types,” he said, as quoted on United’s official website.

“There are vocal leaders and players like David, who has merit with what he’s done and he’ll play the majority of the games. We’ll announce something soon.”

Last month, De Gea himself was asked for his thoughts on what it would mean to become United captain.

“I’ve been captain for some games,” De Gea said. “Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge.

“It’s amazing, so of course I’ll be really, really happy to captain.”