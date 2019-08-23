Solskjaer reveals whether Pogba will continue on penalties for Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will continue to take penalties for the club, following his missed spot-kick against Wolves.

Solskjaer was criticised for his side’s system of taking penalties following Monday night’s 1-1 draw, with Marcus Rashford and Pogba in discussions over who was to take the spot-kick, before the Frenchman’s effort was eventually saved by Rui Patricio.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, however, the manager said that he still has faith in both Pogba and Rashford.

“I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a pen for Manchester United again, definitely,” the Dane said. “We’re practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them.”

Responding to the criticism he received following Monday’s result, Solskjaer continued: “It’s not that I’ve left it to the players, we’ve nominated two and throughout the season you’ll have games where they are not playing and it’s good to know they’re there and trusted to take penalties.

“It’s not like anarchy and they can do whatever they want, we have a few, last year we had Marcus, Jesse and Paul, it’s not left to them.”

Meanwhile, new United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who is in line to face his former club at the weekend – received high praise from Eagles boss Roy Hodgson for the way he has settled in at Old Trafford.