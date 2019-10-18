Solskjaer reveals why he’s risking burnout to top Man Utd star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that he “can’t really give Marcus Rashford a break” due to Manchester United’s limited attacking options.

Solskjaer has been in charge for the club’s worst-ever start in the Premier League, while plenty of criticism has been aimed Rashford’s way for failing to score enough goals from open play.

The United boss has brushed off claims he should have kept one or both of Alexis Sanchez or Romelu Lukaku in the summer, claiming he did not regret his decision to allow them to leave for Inter Milan.

“At the moment we can’t really give him a break because we’ve had injuries,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“Anthony [Martial] has been out for eight weeks now. So he’s had to play loads more football than I’d hoped.

“Marcus is a centre forward who can play left, right and as a No 10. He wants to be able to play all the positions.

“I want him to be facing the goal, I want to be direct and attacking quickly, so at the moment I see him coming in off the left or as part of a two up front.”

Rashford has scored just once from open play for United this season – but did net a superb goal for England in the 6-0 rout of Bulgaria on Monday night.

“Marcus’ movement is great, but maybe we just need to give him a game or two of rest because he’s played a lot,” Solskjaer added.

“Sometimes, because he’s a young boy with lots of expectations on his shoulders, he’s played four or five seasons now, and yet he’s still not even 22 yet.

“He’s a scorer of great goals, as he did for England. I want him to become a great goalscorer – and that’s a different mentality. At the moment, he’s learning his trade.”

Read more: AC Milan have reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic ahead of a potential January move.