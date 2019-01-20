Solskjaer reveals why Man Utd star is in the form of his life

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Marcus Rashford after the 2-1 win over Brighton.

Rashford scored a superb goal to put his side 2-0 up in the Premier League contest at Old Trafford and caused the Seagulls plenty of other problems as United’s perfect start under Solskjaer extended to a seventh game in all competitions.

The 21-year-old England international, who expertly turned away from Pascal Gross before curling a fine shot into the top corner, has netted five times in six league matches following the Norwegian’s appointment in December.

And when he was asked if he thought Rashford was currently the best centre-forward in the division, Solskjaer said: “You can argue for many strikers but I’m glad he’s in my team.

“Harry Kane’s injured so maybe that gives him a better chance to be the best one at the moment.

“No-one beats him on work-rate, no-one beats him on attitude and at the moment he’s very confident in front of goal. He finishes, he tries to shoot, he doesn’t think twice about it.

“He made a chance for Jesse (Lingard) and I cannot believe how Jesse didn’t score on that chance at the back post.

“So at the moment I think he’s playing the best football in his career.”