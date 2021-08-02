Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier feels worried that his employers will price him out of a transfer to Manchester United, a report claims.

The 30-year-old has emerged as a key United target following deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. In fact, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants a new winger, centre-back, midfielder and right-back in that order this summer. Sancho and Varane tick the first two boxes and are worth over £100million in total.

Trippier has had links with a move to Old Trafford for some time. While the Red Devils have made a bid, it was described as “terrible” and far below Atletico’s valuation.

According to the Daily Star, the reigning La Liga champions are holding out for £30million.

United, though, do not want to meet that valuation. Negotiations have subsequently stalled and it remains unclear if they will restart.

In any case, Trippier now feels ‘in limbo’ because he has his heart set on a move to Solskjaer’s team.

The England international wants to link up with fellow Three Lions stars Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

What’s more, his family still live in the Greater Manchester area.

However, Atletico boss Diego Simeone knows that he would be difficult and expensive to replace. Trippier played a crucial role as Los Rojiblancos topped the Spanish standings.

Still, Trippier has a belief that United could continue their transfer hunt until the end of the summer window on August 31.

He will ‘sit tight’ and wait for potential new developments, including a lowering of Atletico’s demands.

Trippier played 28 league games last season, contributing six assists. He then played in five of England’s seven Euro 2020 games as they reached the final.

Man Utd, Varane deal hailed

The arrival of four-time Champions League winner and World Cup winner Varane will significantly bolster United’s defence.

The 28-year-old will also hope to form a strong partnership with captain Harry Maguire.

Should he do so, one pundit has said that the pairing would match a previous duo Sir Alex Ferguson had in his ranks at the Red Devils.