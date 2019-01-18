Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will miss Marouane Fellaini’s “X factor” for up to a month after the divisive midfielder sustained a calf injury.

Having been a key component under Jose Mourinho, speculation has mounted about a January exit as the Belgium international has managed just 31 minutes since the Portuguese’s exit.

But Fellaini, who signed a new contract until at least 2020 in the summer, looks set to stay at Old Trafford after suffering an injury setback and earning praise from caretaker manager Solskjaer.

“He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks (out),” the United boss said of the 31-year-old, who joins Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo on the sidelines.

“He’s got a calf problem and that’s sad because there’s X factors in different players and we all know Felli’s X factor.

“Then again, he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

