Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided updates on the statuses of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane after putting Everton to the sword to conclude pre-season.

Man Utd wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Rafael Benitez’s Everton. Bruno Fernandes put his Euro 2020 misery firmly in the rear-view mirror when notching the pick of the bunch direct from a free-kick.

Speaking to Man Utd’s official website post-match, Solskjaer said of the impressive victory: “When you make changes, the games in pre-season always go this way, or most of the time go this way [intense first half, quieter second half].

“It was about getting the minutes in, try to get the intensity, the work they’ve put in so far in pre-season has been good and we got rewarded with a few nice goals today. That was a positive.

“We did okay fitness-wise but Leeds is a different kettle of fish with the way they play. Every team in the league poses a different challenge so today was about intensity and going home tonight with four goals. That gives us confidence.”

Sancho did not feature in the contest having not yet reported to training. The Manchester Evening News recently reported he was due to return from holiday on Friday, though the new date now appears to be Monday.

Varane, meanwhile cannot yet officially be called a Man Utd player with the Frenchman still yet to undergo a medical.

Explaining the status of the pair, Solskjaer added: “The medical with Raphael [still] has to be done. He’s isolating at the moment.

“He had to wait for visas, so unfortunately that took a few more days than expected but we’re going to follow the protocols and the rules, so it’s taken a few more days than we hoped for.

“Jadon is in for Monday and hopefully then he’s in decent nick and can be involved [against Leeds].”

Updates on Lingard, Henderson and Martial

Both Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson were recently revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Jesse, he feels okay, and hopefully it’ll stay that way,” said the Norwegian. “But when you get the positive test you’ve got to isolate even if you’re feeling well.

“Dean, he was positive early on and then he’s negative in his testing [now] but he’s not felt as energised or sharp as he has done. So he’s still fatigued and feeling the after effects so you never know.

“You’ve seen so many effects of this virus so he’s got a few days still to rest and then we’ll check up on him.”

Anthony Martial returned to action after a five-month lay-off through injury. Solskjaer looked for the positives in the Frenchman’s comeback display while admitting he remains some distance from full fitness.

“Anthony has had a bad spell with injuries, of course these were his first 45 minutes. He’s been training well with us but as players who’ve been out for a while, they need some more sharpness, need some more work.

“He tried to do the right thing; it didn’t come off all the time. But it’s better than what you fear sometimes when he’s been injured for five months since March.”

