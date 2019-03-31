Solskjaer sanctions £35m move for new Man Utd right-back

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly sanctioned a big-money move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Solskjaer was handed the Red Devils reins on a permanent basis this week and has already identified his top targets as United attempt to mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

One of the main positions he is looking to strengthen is the right-back slot, with Antonio Valencia moving on this summer, while Ashley Young is entering the latter stages of his career at 33 years of age.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the Norwegian has given the green light for United’s hierarchy to make a £35million move for England Under-21 international Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old broke into Roy Hodgson’s first team at the tail end of last season and has impressed in making 38 appearances for the Eagles this season.

United already have a number of right-backs on their books but Matteo Darmian is expected to follow Valencia out of the exit door, while youngster Diogo Dalot is still considered one for the future – although his versatility to also play further forward has impressed Solskjaer.