Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reportedly left frustrated this summer after seeing a deal to bring Mario Manduzkic to Manchester United collapse towards the back end of the transfer window.

With United having offloaded Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, their attacking options are far more limited this season, with just Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood left as centre forward options for the club.

It had earlier been claimed by ESPN reporter Mark Ogden that United could have brought in the experienced Mandzukic after agreeing a bargain £14million fee with Juventus for the World Cup finalist, before eventually turning their nose up at the deal.

However, as per the Daily Mirror, United actually did all they could to persuade Mandzukic to make the move to Old Trafford and the decision not to sign actually lied with the player himself; that despite what the report describes as a “deadline day phonecall” from Solskjaer to try and keep the deal alive.

Those claims are further substantiated by Tuttosport, with the Italian paper claiming Solskjaer was left ‘frustrated’ by the transfer failure, having previously expected Mandzukic to make the move this summer.

It’s believed Solskjaer wanted Mandzukic to offer his side an alternative option in attack and believe the striker’s experience and know-how could have proved crucial in their bid to return to the Premier League’s top four this season.

With Mandzukic – a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich in 2013 – opting to remain at Juventus, the player is yet to feature for the reigning Serie A champions this season and it’s believed Maurizio Sarri’s side will look to offload the player once again in the winter window.

United could yet come back in for a player who despite turning 33 at the back end of last season, still finds himself very much a man in demand, with one particular MLS side also known to be keen on striking a deal.

