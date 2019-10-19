Solskjaer says he will go for experience as Man Utd target £35m ex-Liverpool midfielder

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed of Emre Can’s involvement at Juventus, according to reports.

Both ESPN and Sky Sports have reported that United have been watching Can with a view to making a move in the January transfer window.

The central midfielder, who left Anfield in the summer of 2018, is yet to start a game this term and has been omitted from the Serie A side’s Champions League squad list by Maurizio Sarri.

That led to angry outburst from the 25-year-old, who recently said: “The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week.”

Sky claim Juventus would want in the region of £35million for Can, but both outlets claim that the German is not top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wanted list.

The media have been briefed that Can is an option they are looking at, but “not said to be high on their list of targets”.

United though are in need of reinforcements after the sales of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, with Nemanja Matic not a regular starter under Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has told Sky Sports that he is open to making experienced signings in January.

“January is a difficult window, anyway,” he said. “But if there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend.

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.”