Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how he prematurely ended a scouting trip because of a player’s haircut.

At the age of 48, Solskjaer has already established himself as a well-travelled manager. The Norwegian began his coaching career at United after hanging up his boots, before managing Molde in Norway. From there, he had a spell at Cardiff before moving back to Molde and to Old Trafford in 2018.

As such, he has worked with a host of players, while also earning his stripes by scouting players in his time.

However, not all scouting trips have gone to plan, as he revealed in a Q&A session with Sky Sports.

The United manager said: “I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a mohican, this was when I was back in Norway.

“I just said to my scout: ‘Let’s go home, not interested.’ That was a very short scouting trip.”

Solskjaer made his name as a player at United, famously scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

Such an achievement created history in itself and added to Sir Alex Ferguson’s growing reputation.

However, the fact that it completed a Treble-winning campaign for the Red Devils made it all the more special.

Overall, Solskjaer scored 91 goals in 235 Premier League appearances.

Solskjaer never dreamt of Man Utd journey

Asked if he had ever dreamt of such a long-standing association with United, he said: “You know, when I was a kid I always loved the manager games.

“I’ve always been very interested in putting teams together, tactics. But when I played, I never, ever imagined me working at Man Utd as a manager, no.

“Towards the end when I got my injury, I started thinking about coaching and management and when I got the reserve team job, who knows?

“You had a little bit of a dream beyond there, you’ve got to dream big. Then, when I went to Molde, my of course my main aim was to be as successful as possible and hopefully one day be sat in this chair.”

Solskjaer and his United team return to action on Sunday when facing Brighton in Premier League action.

