Solskjaer selects three things Man Utd got right in Liverpool draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side had deserved far more than the one point they earned from Sunday’s draw with Liverpool, having named the three facets of their game he thought they excelled in on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Adam Lallana’s strike five minutes from time as an impressive United display did not quite earn the three points Solskjaer, and many observers felt they deserved.

Having named the man he felt had one of his best ever games for the club, dropping the two points was certainly on Solskjaer’s mind as he reflected on the 1-1 draw.

“They deserved more than the one point I felt, and it feels worse because it (equaliser) was towards the end of the game,” said the Norwegian, whose side are 13th in the table, still only two points off the bottom three.”

Naming the qualities he was happy at after the game, Solskjaer continued: “We set the team up to attack and be aggressive and create chances, and I thought we did that.

“We were more direct. Dan (James), Marcus, Andreas (Pereira) caused them problems. The energy they had on and off the ball.

“We did well, well enough for them to change their system. That’s a pat on the back for the boys, but they put us on the back foot second half.

“We are better when we attack quickly. No dilly-dallying on the ball, play it forward. I talked about it before the game; play the ball forward, take more risks. It doesn’t matter if you lose the ball up there, because you can win it back.”

READ MORE

Liverpool player ratings: Trio share high score of seven on frustrating day

Man Utd player ratings: Attackers impress; one man scores a five

Solskjaer continued: “I’m disappointed that I can’t sit here and talk about the win, but the performance is very positive.

“One point was the start of something, but we’re still disappointed that we didn’t get three.

“We’re not excited because we got one point off a good team – we need to start winning games.”

Addressing Jurgen Klopp’s concerns about VAR, Solskjaer was, unsurprisingly, less bothered about the decisions the officials came to, saying: “No chance, we’re not playing basketball. He (Victor Lindelof) touched him but it’s not a clear and obvious error.”